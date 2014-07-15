BRIEF-TD Ameritrade files for potential debt shelf offering
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2omuDAD) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 15 ICE Futures U.S. will add the Port of Virginia as a delivery point for the arabica coffee futures contract, effective with the September 2016 contract, the exchange said in a notice on Tuesday.
An exchange spokeswoman declined to comment on the reason for the addition.
There are currently no exchange certified coffee warehouses in Virginia. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2omuDAD) Further company coverage:
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.