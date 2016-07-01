LONDON, July 1 Global coffee exports fell 6.8 percent in May from the same month last year to total 9.32 million 60-kg bags, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Friday.

For the first eight months of the 2015/16 season, which began on Oct. 1 last year, coffee exports were up 1.6 percent at 75.95 million bags.

Robusta coffee exports fell 9.6 percent in May from a year earlier to 3.37 million bags.

Cumulative robusta exports for the season to date dropped 5.1 percent to 27.53 million bags.

Arabica coffee exports in May were 5.1 percent lower than in the same month last year, at 5.95 million bags.

Cumulative arabica exports for the season to date rose 6.0 percent to 48.42 million bags. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)