By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, July 1 J.M. Smucker Co cut
prices for most of its Folgers and Dunkin' Donuts coffee brands
sold in the United States by 6 percent, the biggest U.S. roaster
said on Wednesday, partially reversing last year's price hikes
to woo back customers.
The company is the first U.S. roaster to cut prices after a
customer backlash following a 9 percent price hike just over a
year ago when arabica prices were soaring.
Smucker later described the move as a "misstep" after sales
volumes dropped as customers switched to cheaper brands and
delayed purchases.
The move by the company, considered an industry trendsetter,
is likely to trigger price cuts by other major roasters and
follows a prolonged slump in arabica and robusta
prices.
For Smucker, it also coincides with other product changes
aimed at luring customers back. It has cut canister sizes for 15
of its large cans of Folgers roast and ground coffee by roughly
3 ounces, and is rolling out those smaller cans this summer.
Wild swings in coffee bean prices and changing consumer
buying habits, which are sensitive to prices, have forced
roasters to be more creative.
But experts questioned whether the latest measures would
help Smuckers regain much of the market share it lost over the
past year.
"Consumers are getting smarter about recognizing price and
package size changes, particularly in coffee, where price
volatility is more visible," Ross Colbert, global strategist for
beverages with Rabobank International in New York, said in an
email.
Relief from the lower prices is largely offset by smaller
product sizes.
"This is an attempt to create the illusion of lower prices
while not doing so," Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett
Financial Advisors in Florida, said by email.
Last year's hike came after a drought in Brazil, the world's
biggest producer, caused green coffee costs to soar. Kraft Foods
Group Inc followed with a 10 percent price hike for
Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground brands.
Wednesday's cut is a fraction of the 25 percent drop in
arabica futures prices, typically roasted for brewed
coffee, over the past year, and 12 percent drop in robusta
, traditionally made into instant coffee but also used as
a lower-cost component in roasted blends.
Coffee prices have been more volatile than usual since the
2014 drought in Brazil boosted prices on supply concerns. Prices
have since fallen.
Editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis