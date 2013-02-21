BRIEF-Mexican Gold says Gavin Nelson appointed CFO
* Appointment of Gavin Nelson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately
NEW YORK Feb 21 Kraft Foods Group Inc said on Thursday that it reduced the price on select ground and instant coffees by 5-6 percent, including its flagship Maxwell House brand, effective immediately.
The price cut comes two days after trend-setter J.M. Smucker Co, which makes Folgers coffee, lowered its list retail prices by 6 percent.
Both companies cited sustained declines in the green coffee market.
* Appointment of Gavin Nelson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately
* Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB - receives close to 1 million SEK in research grant from Vinnova, for developing new treatment for genetic mitochondrial diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: