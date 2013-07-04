* Brazil growers burn coffee at protest, demand gov't help
* Coffee prices near four-year lows on ample supply
* Colombia growers now paid subsidy after March strike
By Peter Murphy
BRASILIA/BOGOTA, July 4 Pressure is mounting on
governments in the world's top arabica coffee nations to come to
the rescue of their growers as prices slump below production
costs, with Brazilian farmers staging a protest on Thursday and
Colombians threatening to strike.
Producers in one Brazilian coffee belt town, Tres Pontas,
began an "Awaken" protest march, borrowing a well-worn slogan
from recent nationwide political protests, to press for state
help after prices halved in the space of two years.
"We are in an unprecedented crisis," said Eduardo Chaves,
43, a fourth-generation coffee grower in Tres Pontas after
farmers set fire to a mound of coffee and threw up roadblocks.
"We want other towns to do the same so that our voice is heard."
Colombian growers are threatening a stoppage in August -
their second since February - unhappy over the way a new coffee
subsidy is being distributed. Meanwhile, the country's farming
sector as a whole is calling for more aid against low prices and
cheap imports resulting from free trade agreements.
Fueling producers' anger is the steady slide in arabica
prices, now hovering near the four-year low of $1.17 per lb hit
in July 2009, with global stocks at five-year highs and likely
to swell with another large Brazil crop being harvested.
"This market right now is really hurting producers," said
Brazil-based coffee trader John Wolthers at exporter Comexim.
"It might show in the next crop because of less fertilizer use
and lack of incentives" to cultivate coffee, he said.
Coffee trees yield more beans when the soil is fed with
fertilizer and chemicals are used to fend off bugs and fungi.
Arabica coffee is a smoother tasting, more expensive bean
than cheaper-to-grow robusta, which is used more in instant
coffee. Many roasters flocked to robusta in 2011, when quality
arabicas were scarce and shot to more than $3 per lb. But
roasters are now returning to richer arabica blends as prices
fall.
But even as arabica demand picks up, surplus supplies look
unlikely to unwind soon. The 2013 Brazil crop is estimated by
traders at about 53 million bags, and Colombia's output is
recovering after a run of disappointing, weather-beaten crops.
New Colombian coffee bushes will become productive in the
coming year or so after a costly renovation program replaced
aging and lower yielding plants, likely boosting output by
several million bags.
Any government intervention aiming to push up coffee prices
would need to be aggressive after the world futures market
barely blinked at forecast losses of 2.7 million 60-kg bags of
Central American coffee, nearly a fifth of its crop, which fell
victim to the "roya" fungus.
But Brazil, by far the world's biggest coffee grower, has
still to offer help to growers months after the government
recognized a need for it. Agriculture Minister Antonio Andrade's
proposal of $176 million in subsidies looks paltry in the face
of exports of roughly $6 billion a year even in these lean
times.
"We're really trading at a level that is not sustainable, at
least not for high quality arabica. No one is making any money
growing that stuff," said Shawn Hackett of Hackett Financial
Advisors in New York.
"For arabica there will be a big problem if it stays down
here for too long in terms of supply."
BOTTOMLESS COFFEE
Brazilian government data for 2012 says it cost an average
338 reais ($150) to produce a 60-kg bag of arabica in Minas
Gerais state's town of Guaxupe, where the country's biggest
coffee cooperative is based. But local brokers are quoting a
price of only 320 reais for the best quality beans.
Colombian growers, known for their famous Juan Valdez brand,
are now roughly breaking even, data from the country's coffee
federation shows, after the government granted a 145,000 peso
($75.62) subsidy per 125-kg bag following a nationwide coffee
producers' strike that ended in March. The subsidy
expires at the end of 2013, potentially deepening the crisis in
the sector.
Wages are the biggest production cost for both countries,
which between them grow nearly three quarters of the world's
arabica.
Colombia, forecast to produce about 10 million bags this
year, earns a premium over Brazilian beans because of its
quality produce grown at high altitude. Flatter terrain that
enables machine harvesting has helped Brazil to cut costs,
however.
The implications of low prices for both countries extend
beyond lower investments that could cut output. Coffee remains a
major employer and an important generator of income in rural
areas where some of the poorest segments of the population
reside.
With Brazil's government already on edge after fierce
protests over how it runs the country, averting a crisis in its
coffee sector, which says it is the country's single biggest
agricultural employer, may now have become a bigger political
priority.
Though a plunge in production does not look plausible in a
sector that has weathered price volatility many times in the
past, thin profits or outright losses are prompting growers in
Brazil at least, to consider alternatives.
"I have already seen a lot of people thinking of switching
to cattle and planting eucalyptus trees," said trader Lucio Dias
from cooperative Cooxupe. "Keeping your coffee farm means you've
got to keep investing just to keep it going."
($1=2.2613 Brazilian reais and 1917.45 Colombian pesos)
(Additonal reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Helen
Murphy and Peter Galloway)