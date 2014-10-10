NEW YORK/JAYAQUE, El Salvador Oct 10 Deer now roam and weeds flourish on deserted farmland in El Salvador where Julio Portillo used to grow arabica coffee beans until a devastating leaf rust fungus forced him to abandon coffee this year for the first time in more than two decades.

Even when he struggled through low prices or bad weather in the past, the farmer who belongs to the Chahuite Cooperative near the capital San Salvador has always dedicated a portion of his crop to arabica.

But this year, facing a third season of battling the worst outbreak of the disease known as roya in the region's history, he did not replant trees or treat those that had survived.

A prolonged decline in prices to seven-year lows close to $1 per lb late last year has depleted farmers' cash reserves, leaving them with little to invest in expensive new rust-resistant seedlings and little appetite for risk.

Just over half of Central America's coffee crops have been affected by the fungus.

Experts say the rate at which farmers are not replacing trees is much higher than they had predicted, rekindling concerns about the long-term impact on output from one of the biggest producing regions for high-quality arabica beans.

"The fungus hit the coffee trees hard. It went around the sides of the mountains and ate everything," Portillo told Reuters while standing on his farm in the Jayaque Mountains, 38 miles west of San Salvador.

Futures coffee prices have recovered this year, nearly doubling to more than $2 per lb as drought threatens crops in top-grower Brazil, but many farmers prefer lower-risk crops.

Half the Chahuite cooperative's members have switched to other crops such as tomatoes and chili or left farming altogether, Portillo said.

In the season that ended in September, his cooperative, which has just under 300 acres (121.41 hectares) of land, produced just 153 60-kg bags of arabica beans, down from its usual 4,000 bags.

With worries mounting about damage to Brazil's crops, market participants say farmers need to replace lost output to prevent shortages that could roil big U.S. roasters, including J.M. Smucker Co and Kraft Foods Group Inc.

"To my surprise ... farmers did not renovate plantations through reseeding with rust-resistant varieties anywhere near the volumes they need to or we thought they might start out with," said Tim Schilling, executive director for Texas-based World Coffee Research.

Many analysts now expect a global bean deficit for the first time in five years.

LACK OF FINANCING

It takes roughly three to five years for a seedling to become a productive tree. Rust-resistant seedlings cost between 75 cents and $1.25 each, far higher than the 40 cents for conventional ones, Schilling said. This prevents many small- to medium-sized farmers from replacing rust-damaged trees.

Without the funds, "thousands" have abandoned their farms in El Salvador, said Astrid Melhado, who manages EGD which includes around 520 acres (210.44 hectares) of coffee farms in the country and an export business.

"It's not just a matter of affordability, the (rust-resistant) seed is also not available," Melhado said.

Some premium roasters have already looked elsewhere for beans as supplies from Central America and Mexico dropped to 19 percent of the world's arabica production in 2013-14, according to a preliminary estimate from London-based International Coffee Organization. That compares with nearly a quarter two years prior.

But many rely on the region's unique high-quality beans which give espressos and lattes a smoother flavor, and they worry about long-term availability.

"We're seeing another challenging harvest for coffee farmers in Central America," said Lindsey Bolger, vice-president of coffee sourcing and excellence for Keurig Green Mountain . The company bought around 1.9 million 60-kg bags of coffee across the globe in 2013.

Big roasters like Keurig are now trying to keep farmers on their land, giving millions of dollars toward their costs through development programs.

In September, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced it will give $10 million to the UN World Food Program to help people affected by drought and coffee rust in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Still, it has so far been insufficient to woo Portillo and his fellow farmers back. Where they once dried beans in the sun, the cooperative has built three greenhouses for tomatoes and chilis. (Editing by Josephine Mason and Matthew Lewis)