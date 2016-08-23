NEW YORK Aug 23 Two shipments of coffee beans
from Myanmar arrived in the United States this month, the first
commercial-scale imports in over 15 years and the fruits of a
U.S. government development program for farmers in the
once-isolated southeast Asian economy.
The two containers, totaling 600 60-kg bags, imported by
Seattle-based Atlas Coffee Importers are a fraction of the 24.8
million bags of coffee consumed annually in the United States.
But the shipments could herald a welcome diversification from
traditional supply areas that are being hit by climate change.
Whole Foods Market bought 41 bags and La Colombe, a
specialty chain backed by Chobani yogurt founder Hamdi Ulukaya,
purchased 10 bags. The arabica beans will be on show at La
Colombe cafe in Washington on Tuesday.
"It will be sold as single origin and as special coffee that
we're offering," said Darrin Daniel, director of sourcing for
Allegro Coffee Company, a Whole Foods subsidiary that supplies
much of the food store's coffee.
Myanmar exported only modest amounts of coffee in the 1990s
and a shipment of 17 60-kg bags in 2015 was the first delivery
since 2000, U.S. government data shows. Burmese immigrant Melvin
Tan, who founded Austin, Texas-based Irrawaddy Coffee Roasters
in 2015, said he imported 10 bags from Myanmar that year.
"I'm down to 1-1/2 bags. I would say ... I'm going to more
than triple it this year from last year," Tan told Reuters.
Poor diplomatic relations between the United States and the
former military dictatorship made traders and roasters cautious
in conducting business up until recently, industry sources said.
USAID, the federal government's aid agency, launched a
funding program to help the country's coffee farmers bolster the
quality of beans two years ago as part of a shift toward open
economic and political relations with Myanmar.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has been
running a separate program since 2014 to help farmers switch
from growing opium poppy to coffee. The agency has worked with
1,280 farmers to plant 1,000 hectares of coffee, and expects its
first harvest at the end of this year, said program coordinator
Jochen Wiese.
James Tooill, who handles La Colombe's sourcing and roasting
of single-origin coffees, said if farmers keep up quality after
USAID-funded training ends in 2019, Myanmar could become a
reliable origin for specialty coffee.
"The ability for it to run once the initial investment is
over is a crucial turning point," Tooill said.
Further buying by roasters could encourage more production,
said Craig Holt, founder of Atlas Coffee Importers.
"A lot of people that contributed this year just did a tiny
portion of their harvest as an experiment to see if it was worth
the money," Holt said.
Myanmar produces about 115,000 bags per year, according to
Atlas, less than neighboring Laos and Thailand, which the U.S.
Department of Agriculture says produce 525,000 and 1 million
bags annually, respectively.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Andrew Hay)