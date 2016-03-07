(Adds details)

ADDIS ABABA, March 7 The International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Monday it estimated coffee production would be 143.4 million 60-kg bags in the 2015/16 marketing year and said stocks held by exporting nations were filling a shortfall between output and consumption.

"Our analysis suggests that we are in a deficit this year but stocks in exporting countries have filled that gap," the ICO said in a statement, issued during a visit to coffee producer Ethiopia by ICO Executive Director Robério Silva.

"No precise figures are available on stocks in exporting countries. However, stocks in importing countries as of December 2015 are estimated at 23 million, up from 22 million a year ago," the statement said.

The 2015/16 crop began in October.

On consumption, the ICO said it estimated consumption of coffee at 152.1 million bags in the calendar year 2015, but did not give an estimate for the 2015/16 marketing year.