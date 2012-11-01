* Sumatran premiums firm to $80/tonne
* Vietnam robustas change hands at $40-$50 discounts
(Adds technicals)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 Robustas from Vietnam changed
hands at discounts to London futures this week as its harvest
progressed while tight supply and sporadic demand from exporters
kept Indonesian beans at premiums for prompt shipment, dealers
said on Thursday.
Indonesia's coffee output could rise nearly 13 percent in
the year to September 2013, fuelled by improving weather, while
rising demand from local roasters is likely to boost consumption
and push up imports, a Reuters survey showed.
Indonesia is the world's second-largest robusta producer
after Vietnam, and the two together account for about 23 percent
of global output. Robusta is either blended with arabica beans
for a lower-cost brewed coffee or processed into instant coffee.
"The prices for Indonesia are all over the place. I guess
that's because they are also oversold. Everybody is trying to
sell the beans at different prices," said a dealer in Singapore,
who trades Indonesian and Vietnamese robustas.
"I've sold 80 defect beans at $120 premiums including
freight. The London market is also very volatile right now," he
added.
Other dealers said Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans changed
hands at premiums of up to $80 to London's January contract
, which has slipped more than 10 percent since hitting a
2-month high in early October on worries about ample global
coffee supply. Premiums stood at $40 last week.
"There are not many people who dare to offer beans
aggressively. You may get beans at $50 premiums minimum. I would
think differentials will get firmer again next week," said
another dealer.
"But I think people are buying hand-to-mouth at this price
level. It's very expensive compared to Vietnamese beans."
The extended harvest has just ended in Indonesia's main
growing island of Sumatra, while last year it finished around
August. Heavy rain damaged the crop in the 2011/12 season,
causing a severe supply shortage that sent premiums to record
highs of $550 last year.
A minor crop is expected to start in December ahead of the
main harvest in April next year. Indonesia and Vietnam account
for about 23 percent of global output, according to the
International Coffee Organization.
The new harvest is under way in Vietnam and is expected to
peak in mid-November. The previous 2011/12 crop ended with a
record-high output of about 1.6 million tonnes.
"We've bought Vietnamese beans at minus $40 and $50. The
Europeans are buying but, to be frank, most other roasters are
already well covered," said the first trader in Singapore.
"We are also trying to build up a long position. We have
people still looking for prompt shipment. We are not interested
in selling forward months."
Vietnam, grade 2, 5 percent black and broken beans were last
week offered at discounts of $50 a tonne below London's January
contract.
WEEKAHEAD
Indonesia premiums could rise further next week if London
futures extend losses, but discounts could widen in Vietnam as
more beans enter the physical market.
Coffee prices in Vietnam's domestic market fell to
38,900-39,100 dong ($1.87-$1.88) per kg on Thursday, their
lowest since early May, traders said, possibly triggering some
sales from growers.
January robusta coffee futures settled down $15 at
$1,968 a tonne on Wednesday, after touching $1,965 earlier in
the session, the lowest level for the second month since early
June, due to pressure from Vietnam's crop.
New York arabica futures, which often dictate
robusta, closed down 2.55 cents at $1.5465 per lb because of
selling from top grower Brazil.
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Robert Birsel)