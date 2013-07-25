* Premiums for Vietnam beans at $70-$80, Indonesia at $70
* Supply picks in Indonesia ahead of Muslim holiday
* Fears of Brazil frost diminishes, London robusta down
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, July 25 Trading houses and roasters
snapped up robustas from Vietnam and Indonesia this week as
premiums softened and farmers unloaded more beans, dealers said
on Thursday.
Vietnam's robusta grade 2, 5 percent black and broken beans
stood at premiums of between $70 and $80 to London's September
contract, down from $100 to $130 last week, their strongest in
two years.
London robusta ended 1.8 percent lower at $1,896 a
tonne on Wednesday, its biggest one-day loss in over a month, as
worries about frost damage to Brazil's coffee crop subsided. The
contract rallied to a 2-month high at $1,999 last week.
Rising supply from rival Indonesia also prompted farmers in
Vietnam to release stocks, taking advantage of demand from
foreign trading houses. Indonesia and Vietnam together account
for nearly a quarter of the world's coffee output.
"I've bought beans at $75 premiums. Vietnam doesn't want to
hold much stock anymore and supply is on the rise in Indonesia,"
said a dealer in Singapore.
"Indonesian beans have been traded at $70 premiums. Farmers
need to raise cash ahead of Eid al-Fitr."
Dealers saw buying interest from local roasters and
processed food producers, such as PT Mayora Indah, and
the world's biggest food company Nestle SA.
Indonesian farmers are bringing more beans to trading houses
in the main growing island of Sumatra as the weather improves
during the current harvest. They also need extra cash to
celebrate Eid al-Fitr in early August, which marks the end of
the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Daily arrivals were steady from last week at 2,500 to 3,000
tonnes. Indonesia, the world's second-largest robusta producer
after Vietnam, is also home to the largest number of Muslims in
the world.
Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were offered at premiums
of $70 to $100 a tonne to London's September contract, little
changed from last week's $80 to $100, but down from $200 two
weeks ago, the highest since 2012.
Robusta is either blended with higher-quality arabica beans
for a lower-cost brewed coffee or processed into instant coffee.
"Offers from local suppliers are at $80 premiums FOB. I am
sure there are also deals at $70, but the quantity may be
small," a dealer in Sumatra said.
WEEK AHEAD
Asian robustas premiums will be under pressure next week
because of rising supply, but a sharp drop in London could also
force dealers to push up the differentials to offset losses.
Premiums and futures usually move in opposite directions.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)