By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Vietnamese robustas were sold
to trading houses for nearby delivery this week, but Indonesian
exporters were reluctant to sell beans after a sharp drop in
global prices, dealers said on Thursday.
London's November robusta closed down $21, or 1.1
percent, at $1,829 a tonne on Wednesday due to the prospect of
another bumper crop in top producer Vietnam. The contract had
earlier dropped to $1,818 a tonne, its weakest since early July.
"London has been trading at below $1,900 in the past few
days, but for most exporters, their costs are probably at
$2,000. It's not attractive to sell even though the rupiah is
weakening," said a dealer in Singapore, who trades Indonesian
and Vietnamese beans.
"For Vietnam, there are some deals at plus $50 to $60
premiums, but only for nearby delivery. Everyone is waiting for
the new crop to come out," he said.
Premiums for Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were little
changed from a week ago at up to $80 a tonne despite the
arrivals of poor quality beans following a wet harvest earlier
this year.
Local roasters such as PT Mayora Indah were
chasing local beans, according to dealers, but details of the
deals were sketchy.
The impact of heavy rains on the Indonesian crop began to
show recently, with dealers finding it more difficult to get
better quality beans. The harvest is winding down in the world's
second-largest robusta producer after the crop got off to shaky
start in February.
"Water content is still very high at 27 to 28 percent, which
is why there's always a chance beans could turn mouldy or black.
But premiums are still high at between $60 and $80 because we
can still find good quality beans," said a dealer in Sumatra.
"I don't think poor quality beans will even account for 20
percent of the total crop. We heard there were bids at $50
premiums last week, but there were no deals."
Daily arrivals were steady this week at 2,500 to 3,000
tonnes this year, said dealers.
Vietnam's robusta grade 2, 5 percent black and broken beans
were little changed at between $50 and $75 a tonne, with dealers
waiting for the next crop to start in October.
Vietnam's next 2013/2014 crop could produce 25 million 60-kg
bags, according to a Reuters poll.
World 2012/13 coffee output is expected to rise 7.7 percent
from the year before to 144.5 million 60-kg bags, the
International Coffee Organization said recently.
"It's going to be a bumper crop in Vietnam. Everyone is
waiting for the new harvest and is looking forward to buying
beans at better prices," said the dealer in Singapore.
"We heard that some people in Vietnam have started to offer
beans at prices on par with London futures," said the dealer,
referring to the yet-to-be-harvested crop.
WEEK AHEAD
More declines in London futures could prompt sellers in
Vietnam and Indonesia to hold back some stocks, which could keep
premiums at the current levels. Differentials and premiums
usually move in opposite directions.