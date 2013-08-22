* Indonesian premiums little changed at $60-$80/T

* Vietnamese robustas sold at $50-$75 premiums

* Rising supply weighs on London futures

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Vietnamese robustas were sold to trading houses for nearby delivery this week, but Indonesian exporters were reluctant to sell beans after a sharp drop in global prices, dealers said on Thursday.

London's November robusta closed down $21, or 1.1 percent, at $1,829 a tonne on Wednesday due to the prospect of another bumper crop in top producer Vietnam. The contract had earlier dropped to $1,818 a tonne, its weakest since early July.

"London has been trading at below $1,900 in the past few days, but for most exporters, their costs are probably at $2,000. It's not attractive to sell even though the rupiah is weakening," said a dealer in Singapore, who trades Indonesian and Vietnamese beans.

"For Vietnam, there are some deals at plus $50 to $60 premiums, but only for nearby delivery. Everyone is waiting for the new crop to come out," he said.

Premiums for Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were little changed from a week ago at up to $80 a tonne despite the arrivals of poor quality beans following a wet harvest earlier this year.

Local roasters such as PT Mayora Indah were chasing local beans, according to dealers, but details of the deals were sketchy.

The impact of heavy rains on the Indonesian crop began to show recently, with dealers finding it more difficult to get better quality beans. The harvest is winding down in the world's second-largest robusta producer after the crop got off to shaky start in February.

"Water content is still very high at 27 to 28 percent, which is why there's always a chance beans could turn mouldy or black. But premiums are still high at between $60 and $80 because we can still find good quality beans," said a dealer in Sumatra.

"I don't think poor quality beans will even account for 20 percent of the total crop. We heard there were bids at $50 premiums last week, but there were no deals."

Daily arrivals were steady this week at 2,500 to 3,000 tonnes this year, said dealers.

Vietnam's robusta grade 2, 5 percent black and broken beans were little changed at between $50 and $75 a tonne, with dealers waiting for the next crop to start in October.

Vietnam's next 2013/2014 crop could produce 25 million 60-kg bags, according to a Reuters poll.

World 2012/13 coffee output is expected to rise 7.7 percent from the year before to 144.5 million 60-kg bags, the International Coffee Organization said recently.

"It's going to be a bumper crop in Vietnam. Everyone is waiting for the new harvest and is looking forward to buying beans at better prices," said the dealer in Singapore.

"We heard that some people in Vietnam have started to offer beans at prices on par with London futures," said the dealer, referring to the yet-to-be-harvested crop.

WEEK AHEAD

More declines in London futures could prompt sellers in Vietnam and Indonesia to hold back some stocks, which could keep premiums at the current levels. Differentials and premiums usually move in opposite directions.