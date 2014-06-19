* Sumatran beans at $30-$50 premiums, buyers want discounts

* Vietnamese beans at zero to $10 discounts

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, June 19 Physical coffee trading came to standstill this week after roasters and sellers failed to agree on prices amid a volatile market in London, dealers said on Thursday.

Benchmark London futures rallied to a 3-week high after plunging to a four-month low last week, but prices failed to stay above the psychological level of $2,000 a tonne. The September contract ended $12 higher at $1,982 a tonne on Wednesday.

Indonesia competes with neighbouring Vietnam in the robusta market. The bitter tasting robusta beans are either blended with higher-quality arabica for a lower-cost brewed coffee or processed into instant coffee.

"I am having a headache. It's hard to calculate prices," said an exporter in Indonesia's main island of Java. "London is up and down everyday and the rupiah is also unstable. I haven't heard of any deals this week."

Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were offered at premiums of $30 a tonne to $50 a tonne to London futures, steady from last week, but buyers wanted to strike deals at discounts of $20 to $50 a tonne.

London robusta futures have gained more than 17 percent this year, mainly driven by recent rallies in New York arabicas and uncertainty over drought damage to crops in main coffee producer Brazil.

The crop harvest in the main growing island of Sumatra was still underway and could reach its peak in June. Daily arrivals to the main export port in Lampung province from surrounding plantations were estimated at between 3,000 and 6,000 tonnes.

Indonesia's coffee output is likely to plunge to a three-year low in 2014/15 due to unfriendly crop weather, while higher domestic consumption will soak up about half the produce, a Reuters survey showed, curbing sales by the key exporter.

In Vietnam, grade 2, 5-percent broken beans were initially offered at par to discounts of $20 to futures earlier this week. On Thursday, the offers were at $5 to $10 below London, versus discounts of $15 last week.

"It's just so quiet, with no deals at all," said a dealer in Singapore, who trades Vietnamese and Indonesian beans. "London is too volatile and farmers in Indonesia are holding back beans."

Vietnam's 2014/15 coffee output is estimated at 29.2 million 60-kg bags, up from about 29 million bags - already a record - in the current 2013/14 season, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache report.

WEEK AHEAD

Dealers expect differentials to stay at the current levels next week as roasters wait for the global market to settle.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)