By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 26 Roasters purchased several
cargoes of robustas in a series of deals this week, with
Indonesian beans traded at premiums to London futures due to
uncertainties about the crop, dealers said on Thursday.
The current harvest in the world's third-largest coffee
producer after Brazil and Vietnam was expected to reach its peak
this month, but exporters were confronted with erratic daily
arrivals from plantations to key export ports.
Indonesia competes with neighbouring Vietnam in the robusta
market. The bitter-tasting robusta beans are either blended with
higher-quality arabica for a lower-cost brewed coffee or
processed into instant coffee.
Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect beans were traded at premiums of
$10 a tonne to London futures, with offers unchanged
from last week at $30 a tonne. Dealers dismissed talk that
sellers in Indonesia had begun offering beans at prices below
London.
"It's hard to get beans actually. I don't think farmers are
holding back beans because they are happy with the current
prices. They also need cash before the fasting month," said a
dealer in Sumatra.
"Daily arrivals hit 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes on Monday. But
from Tuesday to today, they reached between 2,500 and 3,000
tonnes each day. I think buyers are hoping that Indonesia will
sell beans at discounts, but it's not happening."
Indonesia's coffee output is likely to plunge to a
three-year low in 2014/15 due to unfriendly crop weather, while
higher domestic consumption will soak up about half the produce,
a Reuters survey showed, curbing sales by the key exporter.
In late June 2013, Indonesians beans fetched hefty premiums
of $200, while Vietnamese robustas were offered at $90 above
London after excessive rains disrupted deliveries from
plantations and falling global prices prompted farmers to hold
back their beans.
This year, Vietnamese beans were mostly offered at discounts
to futures as the country is estimated to harvest another record
crop of more than 29 million 60-kg bags in the next crop year
starting in October 2014.
Grade 2, 5-percent broken beans were traded $10 to $15 below
London futures, within sight of last week's offer prices of zero
to discounts of $20.
"Trade houses are buying Vietnamese beans, and I think you
can get the best offer at $20 discounts," said a dealer in
Singapore, who trades Indonesian and Vietnamese beans.
"Indonesian differentials can't come down because local
roasters are buying and trading houses are willing to pay up."
WEEK AHEAD
Dealers expect differentials in Vietnam and Indonesia to
hold steady next week as demand offsets pressure from gains in
London futures. London robustas have gained more than 19 percent
this year, tracking rallies in New York arabicas after a drought
in Brazil triggered supply concerns
