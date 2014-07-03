* ELB beans traded at $60-$80 premiums
* 4, 80 defects, grade 2, 5 pct broken unsold
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, July 3 Higher-quality robustas were
traded this week but the physical market lacked activity because
of the Muslim fasting month in Indonesia and volatile prices in
London, which curbed interest for Vietnamese beans, dealers said
on Thursday.
Liffe robusta futures have gained more than 20
percent this year after New York arabicas rallied on
uncertainty over drought damage to crops in main coffee producer
Brazil.
The Extra Large Beans variety from Indonesia's main growing
island of Sumatra was sold at premiums of $60 to $80 to London,
but the widely-traded 4, 80 defect beans struggled to find
buyers. The grade was offered at premiums of between zero and
$30, versus $10 last week.
"I haven't bought anything. The last offer I've got from
Sumatra was at +$20 premiums," said a dealer in Singapore. "I am
not so sure if local roasters are already covered, and Ramadan
can be of the reasons why people are not in the market."
Indonesia, the world's third-largest coffee producer after
Brazil and Vietnam, is also the world's most populous Muslim
nation. During Ramadan, all healthy adult Muslims are expected
to refrain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.
Indonesia competes with neighbouring Vietnam in the robusta
market. The bitter-tasting robusta beans are either blended with
higher-quality arabica for a lower-cost brewed coffee or
processed into instant coffee
"We've been confronted by a very quiet market," said an
exporter in Java. "I've only seen deals for high-quality beans
and foreign buyers already preparing for their summer holidays."
Indonesia's coffee output is likely to plunge to a
three-year low in 2014/15 due to unfriendly crop weather, while
higher domestic consumption will soak up about half the produce,
a Reuters survey showed, curbing sales by the key exporter.
Rival Vietnam was equally deserted, with grade 2, 5-percent
broken beans quoted at discounts of $30 to London futures, wider
then last week's traded prices of $10 to $15 below futures.
Vietnam's domestic coffee prices rose to between
41,000-41,200 dong ($1.92-$1.93) per kg on Thursday, the highest
in nearly seven weeks, following gains in London's futures
markets.
"There could be deals at -$20 but it's tough to say," said
the dealer in Singapore. "It's slow just like in Indonesia and
it seems nobody is keen to do anything at the moment."
Liffe's September contract ended up 1.5 percent at
$2,047 tonne on Wednesday, having slipped earlier this week to
track wild movements in arabica.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)