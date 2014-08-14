* Sumatran beans little changed at $30 to $40/T premiums
* Vietnam robustas at $50 below futures, no deals
* Early flowering in Sumatra due to erratic rains
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Asia's physical coffee market
was barely alive this week after recent falls in London futures
prompted roasters to wait for bargains and sellers to hold back
their beans, keeping differentials in a tight range, dealers
said on Thursday.
Benchmark London futures slipped around 7 percent to
below $2,000 a tonne as speculators booked profits after sending
prices to their highest in three months in early August on
concerns over the Brazilian crop.
Indonesia's Sumatran grade 4, 80 defect robusta beans were
quoted at $30 to $40 a tonne above London futures, within sight
of last week's range of $20 to $30 premiums, with no reports of
deals. Robustas in rival Vietnam were quoted below London
futures.
"Buyers have no intention of buying Indonesian beans at the
current price. The premiums have refused to come down," said a
dealer in Indonesia's main growing island of Sumatra.
"I don't think local roasters such as Kapal Api and Mayora
are chasing beans either."
The current crop in Indonesia, the world's third-largest
producer after Brazil and Vietnam, peaked in June, but erratic
rains brought forward the flowering season to July from August.
Early flowering could lead to a bigger crop, although it
remains to be seen if the weather will be favourable for the
rest of this year. Flowers will wilt if it is too dry or too
wet.
"It's such a beautiful flowering season. I think 10 to 15
percent of beans from the current crop are still in the hands of
farmers and collectors," said the dealer in Sumatra. "They are
waiting for the right price to sell."
A Reuters poll in June showed Indonesia's coffee output is
likely to plunge to a three-year low in 2014/15 due to
unfriendly crop weather, while higher domestic consumption will
soak up about half the produce.
In Vietnam, grade 2, 5 percent black and broken beans were
offered at discounts of $50 below futures, within sight of last
week's $30 to $60 a tonne discounts.
The current crop year ends in September and harvesting in
the new 2014/2015 crop is due to start from late October.
Vietnam produced around 1.4 million tonnes, or 23.3 million
60-kg bags in the 2013/2014 season, according to the Vietnam
Coffee and Cocoa Association. Harvesting of the 2014/2015 crop
is due to begin from late October, with output expected at
around 23 million bags.
"Vietnam is as equally deserted as Indonesia. We haven't
done any deals this week," said a dealer in Singapore.
November robusta futures on Liffe ended flat at
$1,976 a tonne on Wednesday. ICE December arabicas, which
often influence London, closed up 0.70 cent, or 0.4 percent, at
$1.8960 per lb.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)