(Adds milestone to paragraph 1, details, background)
NEW YORK Dec 3 Kraft Foods Inc, the
maker of Maxwell House coffee, said on Wednesday it will raise
prices on most of its U.S. single-serve coffees for the first
time, extending its price increases to a more lucrative market.
Kraft will raise the price of its Maxwell House, Gevalia,
McCafe and Yuban K-Cup portion packs by about 9 percent,
effective Dec. 28, due to sustained price increases in
associated raw material markets, a company spokeswoman said in
an email.
This comes after the large U.S. roaster raised prices on its
Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground coffee brands by about
10 percent in June, its first increase in three years, and its
premium Gevalia brand by around 7 percent the following month.
Other major U.S. roasters also raised their roast and ground
prices around that time, but single-serve was excluded.
On Nov. 3, Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of
single-serve K-Cups, raised its portion pack prices.
Single-serve coffee pods carry significantly larger profit
margins than roast and ground coffee sold in traditional
canisters.
Arabica coffee futures prices have been extremely
volatile in 2014 and reached the highest level in more than
2-1/2 years in October at $2.29 per lb, after a drought in top
grower Brazil was followed by a dry period during the critical
flowering period. Its price is currently around 45 percent
higher from the end of 2013, marking the biggest gains by far on
the 19-market Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)