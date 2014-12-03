(Adds milestone to paragraph 1, details, background)

NEW YORK Dec 3 Kraft Foods Inc, the maker of Maxwell House coffee, said on Wednesday it will raise prices on most of its U.S. single-serve coffees for the first time, extending its price increases to a more lucrative market.

Kraft will raise the price of its Maxwell House, Gevalia, McCafe and Yuban K-Cup portion packs by about 9 percent, effective Dec. 28, due to sustained price increases in associated raw material markets, a company spokeswoman said in an email.

This comes after the large U.S. roaster raised prices on its Maxwell House and Yuban roast and ground coffee brands by about 10 percent in June, its first increase in three years, and its premium Gevalia brand by around 7 percent the following month.

Other major U.S. roasters also raised their roast and ground prices around that time, but single-serve was excluded.

On Nov. 3, Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the maker of single-serve K-Cups, raised its portion pack prices.

Single-serve coffee pods carry significantly larger profit margins than roast and ground coffee sold in traditional canisters.

Arabica coffee futures prices have been extremely volatile in 2014 and reached the highest level in more than 2-1/2 years in October at $2.29 per lb, after a drought in top grower Brazil was followed by a dry period during the critical flowering period. Its price is currently around 45 percent higher from the end of 2013, marking the biggest gains by far on the 19-market Thomson Reuters CoreCommodity CRB Index.