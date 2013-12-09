* Vietnamese robusta farmers reportedly holding back stocks
* Some U.S. roasters increase low-grade arabica purchases
* Low robusta warehouse stocks seen lifting prices
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Dec 9 Tighter supplies from Vietnam,
the world's top robusta grower, boosted London futures on Monday
to their highest since August, squeezing the price gap with
milder, more expensive arabica beans to its narrowest in at
least five years.
The price move made low-grade arabica beans even more
attractive to some U.S. roasters, who scooped up beans to
replace their robusta needs, U.S. importers said.
The steep erosion of arabica's premium over robusta should
spur more roasters to switch to using more of the better-tasting
beans at bargain prices.
The caffeine-rich robusta bean is used widely in instant
coffee and as a cheaper blending option in brewed coffee, while
arabica dominates the gourmet roast-coffee market.
The global market has been bracing for bumper crops of both
types of beans.
The Liffe January robusta futures contract rose to a
$46-per-tonne premium over March robusta on Monday. That
is the highest premium for the January contract, which is
typically at a discount to March.
Short-term availability has fallen as farmers in Vietnam,
who are almost finished with their harvest, have reportedly held
back stocks in an effort to raise prices.
"You have a short-term, near-term shortness in the market
that is, as we all know, full of supplies and that is what is
causing an increase in the nearby premium as well as the rather
short warehouse stocks," said Sterling Smith, futures specialist
with Citigroup in Chicago.
On a continuous chart LRC-1=R, which looks at the rolling
spot and second-month positions, the premium rose to the highest
since January.
The inversion, known as backwardation when the nearby
contracts fetch a premium to deferreds, appeared on Dec. 2.
BACKWARDATION, NARROWING GAP
Such a wide backwardation and the narrowing of the gap
between the two grades of beans are likely to roil arabica
market too.
As the two markets started to converge earlier this year,
some instant coffee makers took the rare step of adding arabica
beans to their blends, coffee buyers said. Back
then, the permium was 30 cents per lb.
"We had some interest in robustas, but there aren't many
around so the interest turned to under-grade arabicas," said one
U.S. importer, adding some roasters with blending flexibility
have been looking for delivery as far out as February.
On Monday, the premium of arabica futures on ICE
Futures U.S. shrank to nearly 25 cents a lb, its lowest since
the current robusta futures contract was created in 2008. It has
tumbled more than 30 percent in just six trading sessions.
"With arabica not having any shipping problems or
availability issues, that's allowing the robusta premium to
climb," Smith said.
Arabica prices are hovering just above a five-year low and
are widely expected to retest the low as abundant global
supplies have weighed on prices for the past year.
The current premium is down sharply from the steep premium
arabica held over robusta in May 2011 at nearly $1.90 per lb,
when arabica futures rallied on the expectations of a shortage.
This spurred many roasters to reduce the amount of arabica
coffee they put in their highly secretive blends and increase
that of robusta.
Prior to the 11-month rally that catapulted arabica futures
above $3 per lb in 2011, which in turn drastically
widened their premium to robustas, the bean fetched a range from
26 cents to 86 cents per lb.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)