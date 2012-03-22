* New Dutch-based coffee group to up pressure on Nestle,
Kraft
* DE Master Blenders seen valued around 4 billion euros
* Could have $1 billion to spend on acquisitions - analysts
* Shares expected to be listed in Amsterdam by end June
By Ivana Sekularac and David Jones
AMSTERDAM/LONDON, March 22 An independent Douwe
Egberts coffee company, being spun out of Sara Lee this
summer, is set to step up the battle with rivals Nestle
and Kraft by expanding into new countries,
premium products and possibly making acquisitions.
Analysts believe the new company, to be called D.E. Master
Blenders 1753 and listed in Amsterdam by the end of June, could
breathe fresh life into its Senseo single-serve brewed coffee
system, which competes with Nestle's Nespresso and Kraft's
Tassimo coffee systems.
A respected new management team, headed by former executives
of Dutch baby food group Numico and brewer Heineken, will be
working hard to build Douwe Egberts, an iconic brand in the
Benelux countries, into an international force, at a time when
its more diversified competitors are fighting on many fronts.
And analysts estimate the new company could have around $1
billion to spend on deals in a still fragmented industry, giving
it the potential to surpass Kraft as number two in the world's
$58 billion-a-year coffee market.
"A pure play coffee maker will be able to use its equity to
raise money and we would expect it to be looking at small add-on
acquisitions to expand throughout Europe," said one investment
banker who has worked for the big coffee companies.
The new group will be the third biggest coffee maker in the
world after Nestle and Kraft, but while Nestle has
three-quarters and Kraft half of their sales in instant coffee,
the Dutch group has two-thirds of its sales in roast and ground
coffees and little presence in the instant market.
A SLEEPING GIANT
Founder Egbert Douwes and his wife opened their first coffee
shop in the northern Dutch town of Joure in 1753. The business
was bought by Sara Lee in 1978 and to many Dutch people lost
much of its connection to its home country.
"I don't consider it a Dutch brand any more. The U.S.
company bought it a long time ago. I remember I was pretty upset
then, thinking why we have to sell Dutch companies," said coffee
drinker Ties Molhoek, 65, a recently-retired public prosecutor.
She added Douwe Egberts is still her favourite coffee, but
the group could have done more to improve product quality.
As the Dutch coffee house prepares to return home to where
it was founded over 250 years ago, analysts say it will need
investment and innovation to halt the slide in its domestic
market share where it holds around half the roast coffee market.
"Douwe Egberts is a typical Dutch brand, but it has been a
sleeping giant. It needs more excitement. I expect that in the
next two to three years the perception of its products is going
to change," said analyst Karel Zoete at Rabobank.
He values the new group at around 4 billion euros when it is
listed in Amsterdam and expects sales will rise 9.5 percent in
the current year as it raises coffee prices, with the company
looking to move into faster-growing and more profitable premium
ranges.
A new management team set out targets last week to grow
annual sales 5-7 percent and improve profit margins, and
analysts expect it will focus on its two big success stories,
and so will relaunch Senseo and look to expand L'Or espresso.
A CLEARER FOCUS
Senseo generates annual sales of around $400 million but is
only available in 10 markets, while L'Or espresso launched in
France in April 2010 is only sold in supermarkets in four
countries including the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium and
accounts for around $100 million of annual sales.
Senseo, launched in 2001 with Philips, competes in
the coffee system market with Nestle's Dolce Gusto and
Nespresso, as well as Kraft's Tassimo. Sara Lee recently bought
out Philips from the venture. .
The company has faced legal challenges from Nestle for
producing its L'Or espresso capsules which can be used in
Nespresso machines. This litigation continues and could limit
expansion into new countries in the immediate future.
However, some analysts think the firm, with coffee and tea
operations mainly in western Europe, Brazil and Australia, could
benefit from a clearer focus on coffee than its rivals.
"Key competitors like Nestle have their hands in many pies,
and we remain unclear about the strategic priorities of coffee
at Kraft post spin," said Pablo Zuanic at Liberum Capital.
Kraft said it was to split into two companies in August with
one North American grocery business and the other a global
snacks business to be called Mondelez, and its coffee business
will be in the latter snacks company.
Sara Lee's own split was announced back in January 2011
between its coffee and tea operations while its North American
meats business will retain the Sara Lee name. Both companies
would be owned by the current shareholders of Sara Lee.