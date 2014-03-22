By Marcy Nicholson
NEW ORLEANS, March 22 The number of American
adults who enjoy a daily cup of coffee has dropped to 61 percent
this year, from 63 percent in 2013, the annual National Coffee
Association of USA's National Coffee Drinking Trends study
showed on Saturday.
The popularity of espresso-based coffee drinks such as
cappuccinos and lattes, however, jumped with 18 percent of the
3,000 adults surveyed saying they drink these daily. This is up
from 13 percent last year.
Americans are also drinking more gourmet coffee on a daily
basis, with 34 percent of the adults surveyed saying they drink
this every day, up from 31 percent in 2013. Meanwhile, daily
non-gourmet coffee drinking is at 35 percent, down from last
year's 39 percent, which the study stated as leading the decline
in total daily coffee drinking.
Gourmet coffee is defined as espresso-based drinks as well
as regular coffee made with beans that the drinker considers
gourmet.
The way Americans are brewing their own coffee has also
changed, with 29 percent of the survey respondents saying they
made their previous day's java with a single-cup brewer. This is
up sharply from 20 percent in 2013.
The surge comes as Americans buy more single-cup brewing
systems, such as Keurig Green Mountain Inc's brewers,
which instantly make one cup of coffee at a time with "K-cups".
Of those surveyed, 15 percent said they had a single-cup
brewer in their homes, up from 12 percent one year prior and 10
percent in 2012, and 25 percent said they were likely to buy one
in the next six months.
Many major U.S. roasters including U.S. Folgers maker J.M.
Smucker Co and Maxwell House maker Kraft Foods Group
sell their coffee in K-cups, which are single pods
filled with roast and ground beans that are placed in the
brewer.
Meanwhile, those who used a drip coffee maker fell to 53
percent in 2014 from 58 percent a year ago, the study showed.
This study has been done annually since 1950, and includes
adults 18 years and older. It was conducted online from
mid-January to mid-February.
The margin of error is plus or minus 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Stephen Powell)