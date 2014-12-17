BRIEF-Coassets Ltd signs deal with shareholders of Fintech Pte
* Entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with shareholders of Fintech Pte Ltd and a subscription agreement with BML
Dec 17 Cofinimmo SA :
* Acquires 13 new healthcare assets in the Netherlands
* Conventional gross amount of transaction is 71.9 million euros
* Administrative conditions should be fulfilled before the end of December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1wZmW5T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME EUR 10.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO