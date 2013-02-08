UPDATE 2-Egypt ratifies long-awaited law aimed at luring investment
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
BRUSSELS Feb 8 Belgian real estate group Cofinimmo said on Friday it would lower its 2013 dividend to 6.00 euros per share after a planned payout of 6.50 euros for 2012, and forecast a net result per share below consensus expectations.
The group, which has a portfolio of office buildings in the greater Brussels area but also owns nursing homes and clinics, said its net result per share would be 7.00 euros in 2013, below consensus expectations of 7.63 euros per share.
Cofinimo said the reduction was the result of falling rents in the Brussels office sector and loss of income from buildings scheduled for renovation in the coming years. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
MILAN, June 1 Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have sent a letter to Italy's Treasury urging it to find a quick solution to rescue the two lenders, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.