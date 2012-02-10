(Adds details, background)

* 2011 net result per share 7.45 eur

* Compares with own guidance of 7.33 eur

* Result is 7 percent fall on 2010

* To pay dividend of 6.50 eur

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Belgian property investment group Cofinimmo on Friday posted 2011 profits above its own forecast and said that it would deliver similar results in 2012.

Excluding the effects of financial instruments, its net result per share was 7.45 euros ($9.91), down 7 percent from 2010 but above its own guidance of 7.33.

The Brussels-based group, whose property portfolio spans from nursing homes to offices and prisons, will pay a dividend of 6.50 euros and aimed to keep this stable for 2012.

The group's occupancy rate in 2011 declined slightly to 95.34 percent from 95.77 percent in 2010. Cofinimmo said that its occupancy in the Brussels office sector was 93.07 percent, above the industry average of 88.5 percent.

Cofinimmo said that after nine consecutive quarters of depreciation, its real estate portfolio gained in value in the last quarter of 2011. For the whole of 2011, however, the fair value of the portfolio declined 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)