Belgian property investment group Cofinimmo has appionted its finance chief Jean-Edouard Carbonnelle as chief executive, after the previous CEO left for another company, Cofinimo said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month, its former chief executive, Serge Fautre, left the company to take up the reins at insurer Ageas' real estate arm AG Real Estate.

The company said it has not yet decided who will replace 58-year-old Carbonnelle as chief financial officer. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)