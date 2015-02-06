BRUSSELS Feb 6 Belgian real estate group
Cofinimmo said on Friday it would keep its dividend
stable in the coming year while its net result would improve
slightly.
The group, which provides office buildings as well as care
homes, said it expected to pay a dividend of 5.50 euros per
share for the 2015 financial year, unchanged from the 5.50 to be
paid out for 2014.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a slight
increase of the shareholder pay out to 5.56 euros.
Cofinimmo forecast a net current result of 6.85 euros per
share in 2015, just above the 6.70 euros posted this year.
