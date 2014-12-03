BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Cofinimmo SA
* Acquires revalidation clinic located in spa resort of Baden-Baden in southwest Germany
* Bought the asset for 10.91 million eur and rents it to the operator celenus under a 25-year lease
* Expected initial rental yield is 7.64 pct. The exceptional location makes the investment even more interesting for Cofinimmo Source text: (bit.ly/1Bc7T9E) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.