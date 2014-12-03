Dec 3 Cofinimmo SA

* Acquires revalidation clinic located in spa resort of Baden-Baden in southwest Germany

* Bought the asset for 10.91 million eur and rents it to the operator celenus under a 25-year lease

* Expected initial rental yield is 7.64 pct. The exceptional location makes the investment even more interesting for Cofinimmo Source text: (bit.ly/1Bc7T9E) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)