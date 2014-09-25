TORONTO, Sept 25 Canadian regional cable and
Internet company Cogeco Cable Inc would consider
launching a "virtual" wireless business if the telecom regulator
ensures it access to the infrastructure of its much larger
rivals, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Louis Audet said that setting strict rules to encourage the
emergence of mobile virtual network operators, or MVNOs, would
help break the market dominance of the three national operators,
BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, and Telus
Corp.
The federal government has pushed to have four viable
operators in each region of the country, with varying levels of
success.
Virtual operators typically rent access to a larger
competitor's network to avoid the high cost of building out
their own networks, which allows them to sell cheaper mobile
plans.
Cogeco made its case ahead of hearings to be held by the
regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission (CRTC), next week on the issue of wholesale mobile
services.
Cogeco's proposition would only make sense "if there is an
order, an enforceable order, to give access, and if the rates at
which this access is provided are actually dictated by the
regulator," Audet told reporters on a conference call.
Analyst Dvai Ghose at Canaccord Genuity said it was unlikely
the CRTC would go along with Cogeco's requests, given its
historical preference for encouraging facilities-based
competition helped by spectrum set-asides.
Recent wireless entrants Wind Mobile and Quebecor Inc's
Videotron, for instance, have spent hundreds of
millions of dollars to buy airwaves and build their own
networks.
Shares of Cogeco Cable, which operates in parts of Ontario
and Quebec as well as in a handful of U.S. states, fell 2.7
percent to C$57.35 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, its lowest
level since March.
The three national operators compete with Eastlink in the
Maritime provinces, with Quebecor in Quebec, Manitoba Telecom
Services in Manitoba, and Sasktel in Saskatchewan. With
the failure of several wireless startups, Wind is one of the
last challengers standing in three of Canada's most populous
provinces: Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)