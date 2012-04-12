* Cogeco Cable Q2 rev up 8 pct at C$317.7 mln
* Cogeco Cable Q2 EPS from cont ops C$0.63
* Cogeco Inc Q2 EPS from cont ops C$0.50
April 12 Cogeco Cable Inc, the main
unit of media and telecom company Cogeco Inc, posted a
lower second-quarter profit, hurt in part by an increase in
depreciation and amortization costs.
Cogeco Cable earned C$31.1 million ($31 million), or 63
Canadian cents per share, from continuing operations, down from
C$41.3 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago
period.
The company mainly provides cable-TV, high-speed Internet
and telephone services to mostly rural areas of Ontario and
Quebec.
Revenue for the Montreal-based company, which recently sold
its struggling Portuguese unit, rose 8 percent to C$317.7
million.
The Cabovisao unit in Portugal contributed about 13 percent
of its total revenue last fiscal year, but was buffeted by the
tough economic conditions there and a price war.
Parent company Cogeco Inc said its profit from continuing
operations fell 7 percent to C$29.4 million.
Shares of Cogeco closed at C$53, while those of Cogeco Cable
closed at C$51.74 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.