May 22 Cogeco Cable Inc on Wednesday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of 10-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.175 percent notes, due May 26, 2023, were priced at 100.073 to yield 4.166 percent, or 225 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the bookrunning manager of the sale.