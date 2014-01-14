Jan 13 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian
provider of cable TV and internet and phone services, reported
an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by recent
acquisitions.
Cogeco Cable acquired U.S. cable company Atlantic Broadband
and Canadian data centers operator Peer 1 Network Enterprises
Inc in 2012.
The company said the acquisitions, completed at the end of
the first quarter and second quarter of the fiscal year ended
August, and increased rates for its Canadian cable services,
helped push revenue up 44.9 percent to C$475 million ($437.16
million) in the first quarter.
Cogeco Cable, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc
and Telus Corp, has been losing cable and
telephone customers and is trying to increase its presence in
the fast-growing data-center business.
Data centers house large-capacity server computers and
data-storage systems that are connected to the Internet via
high-bandwidth links.
The company, owned by media and telecommunications company
Cogeco Inc, lost over 9,000 cable TV customers, while
4,000 Canadian telephone customers canceled their service in the
quarter.
The Montreal-based company's net profit rose to C$49.7
million ($45.74 million), or C$1.02 per share, in the first
quarter ended Nov. 30, from C$42.1 million, or 87 Canadian cents
per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on an average had expected a profit of C$1.02 per
share on revenue of C$478.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cogeco Cable's shares closed at C$50.32 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday.