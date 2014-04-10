GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks little changed after Trump tax plan; euro weakens on Draghi
* Wall St edges up on earnings (Updates with close of European markets)
April 9 Cogeco Cable Inc, a Canadian cable TV, internet and phone services provider, reported a 18 percent rise in second-quarter profit due to contribution from its expansion into data services and its U.S. cable business.
Net profit rose to C$60.4 million ($55 million), or C$1.23 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$51 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13 percent to C$486 million.
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Wall St edges up on earnings (Updates with close of European markets)
April 27 Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday that the holding corporate structure for search unit Google and a host of new businesses has succeeded in creating more transparency for investors.