Sept 7 Carlyle Group will buy power plant
developer Cogentrix Energy LLC from Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, the latest in a string of deals by the private equity
firm since the break-up of its energy investment venture with
Riverstone Holdings LLC.
Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth
quarter, were not disclosed.
Carlyle, the world's No. 2 alternative asset manager, has
been exploring a new initiative for energy investments and using
its other funds to invest in the sector after it ended its
energy funds joint venture with Riverstone Holdings LLC.
The acquisition of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Cogentrix
by Carlyle's infrastructure fund is the second in the energy
sector in as many months by the PE firm.
The deal will give Carlyle access to five conventional and
renewable power plants and a development pipeline with over 550
Megawatts (MW) of operational capacity.
Carlyle will use Cogentrix team's expertise for future
investment in the power sector and to acquire and develop
conventional and renewable power projects across the United
States, Carlyle Chairman Daniel D'Aniello said in a statement.
Cogentrix, started in 1983, has developed electric power
generating and co-generating facilities throughout the United
States with a combined generating capability of over 5,000 MW of
electric power.
Goldman Sachs, which bought Cogentrix in 2003 for $115
million and assumed $2.3 billion in debt, will retain a minority
stake in one of the power plants.
Vinson & Elkins served as legal adviser to Carlyle on the
transaction.
Carlyle struck a deal, in July, with Sunoco Inc to
save and expand the largest U.S. East Coast refinery based in
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to capitalize on the nation's shale
boom. [ID: nL2E8I20OS]
Through its previous joint venture with Riverstone, Carlyle
had invested in companies including pipeline operator Kinder
Morgan Inc, offshore oil explorer Cobalt International
Energy Inc and shipper Seabulk International Inc
.