LONDON Dec 11 European private equity firm Cognetas has pulled the sale process for French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The newspaper cites people close to the process as saying private equity firms Bain Capital and Blackstone are still believed to be among those in talks over a possible sale, but the process could now slip into next year.

First Reserve, PAI Partners and Rhone Capital have all offered less than 400 million euros for the French business as the size and costs of the available debt packages restricted their capability to bid a higher price.

Cognetas has now decided to keep Tokheim for another few years, refinance it eventually and look for opportunities for add-on acquisitions, according to the story published on the FT's Website.

The parties involved were unavailable for immediate comment.