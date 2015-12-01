TORONTO Dec 1 A Canadian start-up backed by one
of BlackBerry's founders unveiled a technology on Tuesday for
tracking wireless signals that it says can be used for detecting
intruders, managing crowds or finding victims of natural
disasters.
Cognitive Systems Corp said its Amera technology senses
motion in physical space by detecting small changes in the
wireless signals that invisibly connect smartphones and other
devices to broader networks.
"What we're building is essentially a camera for RF (radio
frequency) signals and trying to understand what those signals
mean," said Cognitive co-founder Taj Manku.
The closely held company is largely backed by Mike
Lazaridis' Quantum Valley Investments fund, which aims to help
bring breakthrough technologies to market.
Lazaridis is best known for co-founding the company that
became BlackBerry Ltd and developing its namesake
smartphone. He has since left the company to focus on his own
projects.
Cognitive said it has teamed up with one unnamed partner to
develop a home security and monitoring product for mid-2016
launch. The 50-employee company is also weighing targeting a
second market segment by the end of next year.
Engineers at the start-up designed their own chip for the
product, which features four wireless receivers and flexible
processors that can switch quickly between different functions.
The company, based in BlackBerry's hometown of Waterloo,
Ontario, said it has secured three core patents in the United
States and Europe, with around 20 more pending.
