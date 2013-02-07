BRIEF-Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance
* Uni-Select acquires The Parts Alliance, a leading and rapidly growing automotive aftermarket parts distributor in the UK
Feb 7 IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a higher quarterly profit as revenue from financial services clients jumped 20 percent.
Cognizant's net income rose 16 percent to $278.8 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $240.1 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 17 percent to $1.95 billion. Revenue from Cognizant's financial services business, which accounts for more than 40 percent of total revenue, rose to $815.4 million.
* Euro zone manufacturing grows at fastest rate in more than 6 yrs * Palladium retreats from four-week highs hit on Wednesday (Adds quotes, updates prices, adds LONDON dateline) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 1 Gold dipped on Thursday, pressured by a slightly firmer dollar, but many investors were on the sidelines ahead of key U.S. data that is expected to provide further clues about whether rates will rise this month. "We are getting important data today and tomor