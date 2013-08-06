UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
Aug 6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a higher quarterly profit as revenue jumped 20.4 percent.
The IT services provider's net income rose to $300.4 million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter from $251.9 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.16 billion from $1.80 billion.
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.