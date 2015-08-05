Aug 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 22.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending by clients in North America, especially in the healthcare and financial sectors.

The company's net income rose to $420.1 million, or 68 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $371.9 million, or 61 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.09 billion from $2.52 billion.

