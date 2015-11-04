Nov 4 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its businesses that serve the healthcare and financial sectors in North America.

Net income rose to $397.2 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $355.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue rose to $3.19 billion from $2.58 billion.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)