UPDATE 1-Investors expect AT&T to hit debt market
LONDON, May 2 (IFR) - AT&T is expected to tap the European bond market soon to help finance its US$85.4bn acquisition of Time Warner, according to several market participants.
Nov 4 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong growth in its businesses that serve the healthcare and financial sectors in North America.
Net income rose to $397.2 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $355.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue rose to $3.19 billion from $2.58 billion.
CHICAGO, May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit on higher oilseeds processing volumes and strong demand for U.S. grains and ethanol.