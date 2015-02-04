Feb 4 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 16.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending by healthcare and financial services customers.

The company's net income rose to $362.9 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $324.3 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cognizant, which has most of its employees in India, said revenue rose to $2.74 billion from $2.36 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)