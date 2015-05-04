Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
(Corrects date to May 4 from May 1)
May 4 IT service provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending by healthcare and financial services clients in North America.
The company's net profit rose to $382.9 million, or 62 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $348.9 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.91 billion from $2.42 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
* March quarter net profit 14.1 million rupees versus profit 10 million rupees year ago