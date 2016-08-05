BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
Aug 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's quarterly revenue rose 9.2 percent, driven by strong demand for its cloud services from healthcare and finance clients.
However, the company's net income fell to $252.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $420.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped to $3.37 billion from $3.09 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock