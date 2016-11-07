US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Nov 7 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported an 8.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its cloud services.
The company's total revenue rose to $3.45 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.19 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $444.4 million, or 73 cents per share, from $397.2 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
