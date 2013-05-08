PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 8 IT services company Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on a 23 percent rise in demand from Europe.
While spending on services such as consulting is yet to make a recovery, Cognizant is benefiting from growing outsourcing from European companies as instability in the region forces them to restructure and cut costs.
Net income rose to $284.2 million, or 93 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $243.7 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose 18 percent to $2.02 billion.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.