By Jessica Toonkel
| NEW YORK, Sept 25
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Medical technology provider
Cognoptix, which is developing a test for early detection of
Alzheimer's Disease, is discussing putting itself up for sale, a
person familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The Acton, Massachusetts-based company is working on a test
that would detect Alzheimer's Disease in a patient through a
scan of the eyes.
Since the company is privately held, it is unclear how much
it would be worth in a sale.
Cognoptix has tapped Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co to
help with its discussions and handle a sale process if it goes
that route, said the source, who asked to remain anonymous
because the situation is confidential.
Calls and e-mails to Baird and Cognoptix were not returned.
On Monday, Cognoptix released data from a multi-site trial
that showed its SAPPHIRE II eye test was able to differentiate
Alzheimer's patients from healthy volunteers in a majority of
cases.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by John Wallace)