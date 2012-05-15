* Q1 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.06
* Q1 revenue $$169.3 mln vs est $151.7 mln
* Shares jump 10 pct
May 15 Computer components distributor Cogo
Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by lower costs.
Shares of the company rose 10 percent after market. They had
closed at $2.00 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
First-quarter net income fell to $1.2 million, or 3 cents
per share, from $4.1 million, or 11 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share.
Revenue rose 62 percent to $169.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents per
share on revenue of $151.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The China-based company said the tight credit environment in
the country continues to negatively affect its SME business and
suppress gross margins.