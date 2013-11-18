Nov 19 CogState Ltd : * Business update and first half financial guidance * Says announced a fundraising of $7.5 million via a private placement and

fully underwritten rights issue * Sees revenue for half year to 31 December to be in the range of $5 million -

$5.5 million * Says co will reduce costs, including a reduction in head count of

approximately 14% percent * Sees operating loss in range of $2.75 million - $3.25 million for half year

to 31 December * Says resolved to partially spin-out the Axon Sports Cognitive Training

business