By Donald Cohen
July 11 In May, computer analyst Edward Snowden
flew to China, handed over volumes of National Security Agency
surveillance data to a reporter, and launched a heated national
conversation about our nation's surveillance state. Underscoring
that conversation was the fact that Snowden was a private
contractor, given access to a vast store of information despite
having virtually no track record with the NSA or the private
firm with which he was employed.
Snowden's leaks exposed a widespread lack of oversight of
the contractors working at every level of our government.
Outsourcing can be nearly as damaging at the state and local
levels as it is for federal contracts. The same lack of
transparency, accountability and oversight threatening our
national security threatens public services provided each day
across the country. Cash-strapped mayors and governors are
handing over control of critical public services and assets to
for-profit corporations and Wall Street investment banks that
promise to handle them better, faster and cheaper. Too often,
such deals entirely undermine transparency, accountability,
shared prosperity and competition, the very underpinnings of
democracy.
In fact, the fine print in these outsourcing deals often
gives corporations the power to make public decisions for
decades to come. It also often guarantees profits even when
getting them conflicts with what was a bedrock value of America:
public service provided for the public good.
In Chicago, a Morgan Stanley-backed consortium took control
of 36,000 public parking meters in a 75-year lease. Taxpayers
must reimburse the private company when spaces are closed for
street fairs or emergency weather conditions. The contract also
prohibits the city from operating or permitting operation of a
competing public parking facility. Even more outrageous, the
city cannot make improvements to streets that contain parking
meters, such as adding bicycle lanes or expanding the sidewalk.
In Denver, the private, foreign consortium that operates the
Northwest Parkway can prevent any public road improvements near
their toll road because they "might hurt the parkway
financially" by providing an alternative route for drivers.
Taxpayers are stuck with that contract for 99 years.
In 2012, Corrections Corporation of America (CCA), the
largest private prison company in the country, sent a letter to
48 states offering to buy public prisons in exchange for a
promise to keep the prisons 90 percent filled for 20 years.
While the letter was a public relations fiasco for CCA, it
turns out that many existing private prison contracts actually
include "occupancy guarantees" of 90 percent and even 100
percent. Governments must keep prison beds filled or taxpayers
have to pay the prison company for empty beds.
Preventing horror stories like the above is precisely why my
organization, In the Public Interest, developed the Taxpayer
Empowerment Agenda which is a series of state and local
proposals to restore transparency, accountability, shared
prosperity and competition.
These common sense reforms are as basic as requiring any
company paid with tax dollars to open its books and meetings to
the public, just as public agencies do. They require companies
that receive public contracts to pay a living wage with
reasonable benefits, and they bann language that promises
profits even if public services are no longer needed.
These reforms couldn't come fast enough. As veteran newsman
Ted Koppel recently said on National Public Radio, "We are
privatizing ourselves into one disaster after another. We've
privatized a lot of what our military is doing. We've privatized
a lot of what our intelligence agencies are doing. We've
privatized our very prison system in many parts of the country.
We're privatizing the health system within those prisons. And
it's not working well."
Indeed, whether it's outsourced security or schools, it's
not working well at all. And it's time for taxpayers to reclaim
control.