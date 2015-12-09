(Josh Cohen is a former USAID project officer involved in
managing economic reform projects in the former Soviet Union.
The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Josh Cohen
Dec 9 As the crisis over Turkey's downing of a
Russian Su-24 jet drags on, the Kremlin continues to threaten
Turkey. President Vladimir Putin promised "significant
consequences," while Putin's spokesman warned that the Russian
president was "fully mobilized." Russia even moved advanced
S-400 anti-aircraft missiles to Syria, with the clear
implication that they could be used to shoot down Turkish
planes.
While Putin's military rhetoric may sound ominous, one
Russian warning makes no sense whatsoever: Putin's threat to
cancel major Russian pipeline and energy projects in Turkey. If
implemented, these sanctions would cause far more economic and
geopolitical harm to Russia than to Turkey - which completely
defeats the point of introducing sanctions. In addition to
hurting Russia, the sanctions would also force Europe to remain
hostage to conditions of the Moscow-Kiev relationship. Russia
uses gas as a weapon to maintain influence over its neighbors,
and Europe is also affected by these Kremlin power plays.
To understand the foolishness of Putin's threats, it's
necessary to understand the geopolitics involved. As part of its
effort to punish Turkey, Russia just suspended work on its
TurkStream natural gas pipeline, which would have pumped Russian
gas into southeastern Europe, via Turkey, bypassing Ukraine.
TurkStream is just one pawn in Russia's ongoing game of
"pipeline politics," a longtime effort to end its dependence on
Ukraine as a transit country through which to ship Gazprom's gas
to European customers.
Given the ongoing conflict in the Donbas and the collapse of
the relationship between Kiev and Moscow, Russia's desire to
bypass Ukraine is not surprising. While Russia can shut off gas
to Ukraine whenever it wants, Kiev has its own trump card: the
ability to cut off Russia's access to core European customers
through Ukraine's pipeline network.
So to reach Western Europe directly, Russia implemented the
so-called Nord Stream -1 project, an underwater pipeline that
ships Russian gas directly to Germany. After the European Union
pushed back on South Stream, a complementary pipeline, Russia
abandoned the project. It then teamed up with Turkey to develop
TurkStream.
In September, Russia found another way to bypass Ukraine.
Despite ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, Gazprom
and various European energy companies such as Shell, Eon and
BASF signed an agreement for construction of the Nord Stream-2
project. This pipeline, which traverses the same route under the
Baltic Sea as Nord Stream-1 and doubles Nord Stream-1's
capacity, also bypasses Central and Eastern Europe. The
additional volume would allow Russia to largely free itself from
dependence on Ukraine's pipeline network.
Unfortunately for the Russians though, it appears as though
Nord Stream-2 is also going south. It now faces severe
opposition in Central and Eastern Europe, and is likely to be
vetoed by regulators in Brussels.
The end of South Stream as well as the likely demise of Nord
Stream-2 makes Putin's decision to terminate TurkStream a
Russian "own goal." While Turkey will lose transit revenue,
Russia is now back to square one - still heavily dependent on
Ukraine with no alternative transit prospects in the works.
While this may seem like a "loss" for Russia and a "win" for
the West, Europe should not be too quick to celebrate, as what
happens in Ukraine does not necessarily stay in Ukraine. The
European Union obtains approximately 25 percent of its gas via
Ukraine, and six member states are entirely dependent on Russian
gas. This means that when Moscow plays the gas card with Kiev -
as it did in 2006 and 2009 when it shut off all gas supplies to
Ukraine in the dead of winter - Europe also shivers. So while
Russia loses big from the demise of TurkStream, South Stream and
Nord Stream-2, Europe takes a hit as well.
Moscow's threat to terminate a huge nuclear power plant
project in Turkey would also hurt Russia far more than Turkey if
implemented. The project dates back to 2010, when the Russian
nuclear power company Rosatom signed a $20 billion contract with
the Turks to build four new nuclear reactors in the country.
This deal provides numerous advantages for Russia. First, it
allowed Rosatom to both control the planned power plants and
sell the electricity they would generate - an arrangement long
sought by the Russians. It also offers Russia entrée to the
fast-growing Turkish economy, the largest in the Middle East.
With Turkish electricity demand projected to grow 7 percent per
year through 2023, Russia would be leaving a lot of money on the
table.
Finally, because the contract called for Russia to maintain
full control over the plants' operation - including the highly
enriched uranium byproduct - Russia prevents Turkey from
acquiring fissile materials for a nuclear weapon, and so limits
the risks of proliferation by a powerful neighboring state. All
of these benefits - plus the $3 billion already spent by the
local Rosatom management company - would go down the drain if
Putin cancels the project.
Turkey, by contrast, will suffer only short-term
inconvenience should Putin terminate the project. While it would
take some time to arrange, if Turkey wishes to continue its
pursuit of nuclear power, it will find many other willing
suitors, as companies like France's Areva, the United States'
Westinghouse and Japan's Mitsubishi would surely welcome the
opportunity to enter a fast-growing new market like Turkey.
Lenin himself said, "spite in general plays the very worst
role in politics." Putin's ill-considered plan for an energy war
against Turkey demonstrates this maxim in spades.
