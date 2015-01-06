BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Coheris SA :
* Announces partnership with AddenDa Software to enable it to meet the reporting needs, analysis and piloting of its clients
* Will provide its Coheris Analytics Liberty 9 solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.