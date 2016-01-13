NEW YORK Jan 13 Digital Currency Group, a
holding firm focused on investing and developing businesses that
deal in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, has acquired the
industry publication CoinDesk, the company said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The editorial and business teams at CoinDesk will merge with
DCG's new events platform, doubling its size and forming a new
New York-based subsidiary focused on providing news coverage,
research, and events.
DCG's founder and chief executive officer, Barry Silbert,
declined to disclose the acquisition price for CoinDesk.
CoinDesk is the newest addition to the DCG group of
companies, which includes a global investment portfolio of
bitcoin and blockchain ventures, Genesis Global Trading, an
institutional-focused digital currency trading desk, and
Grayscale Investments, an asset manager that manages the Bitcoin
Investment Trust.
CoinDesk has been sponsoring and managing the Consensus
conferences on digital currencies and the blockchain, bitcoin's
underlying technology.
"It has been impressive to watch CoinDesk's evolution over
the past 2-1/2 years and we are committed to investing in new
products and people that will further enhance the CoinDesk and
Consensus brands," Silbert said.
In a separate statement, CoinDesk announced its second
annual blockchain technology conference in May to be held in
New York.
Silbert said CoinDesk will be run by DCG's director of
growth, Ryan Selkis, and will operate independently from DCG.
CoinDesk's current CEO is Jeremy Bonney.
CoinDesk has created the Bitcoin Price Index and puts out
the quarterly "State of Bitcoin" report.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Trott)