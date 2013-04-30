By Natalie Wright
NEW YORK, April 30 Coinmach Service Corp
, a laundry equipment servicer, has set the rate it
may pay on a new $1.17 billion loan to back its leveraged
buyout, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The $770 million, 6.5-year term loan B may pay an interest
rate of LIB+350-375, with a 1 percent Libor floor, and a 99-99.5
original issue discount.
The new loan will carry 101 soft call protection for six
months. Corporate family ratings are B3/B, while first-lien loan
ratings are B2/B+.
A $325 million, seven-year second-lien term loan and a $75
million revolver round out the credit.
The first-lien and second-lien term loans will both be
covenant-lite. The revolver is expected to be undrawn at close.
Proceeds will refinance Coinmach's existing debt and back a
sponsor to sponsor buyout of the company. Lead arrangers
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are asking for lender
commitments by May 10.
"As part of this transaction, a fund owned by the private
equity firm of Pamplona Capital Management will acquire both
Coinmach and a related business. Trailing 12-month revenues
through December 31, 2012 for Coinmach were $578 million,"
according to a report from Moody's Investors Service. Pamplona
Capital Partners III will contribute equity of $270 million,
Moody's said.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley lead the first-lien loan,
joined by KeyBanc, Credit Suisse, and UBS as joint leads.
Deutsche Bank is sole lead on the second-lien loan, which will
not be widely syndicated.
Coinmach Service Corp, through its operating subsidiaries,
is a supplier of outsourced laundry equipment services in North
America. Coinmach's family of companies includes ASI Campus
Laundry Solutions, Appliance Warehouse of America, Super Laundry
and AirValet.